Ola Electric shares rise 2% as investors react to results
Ola Electric Mobility Limited's shares climbed 2.1% on Tuesday morning, reaching ₹61.40 and positioning the stock among the gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost came as the company shared its latest financial results, catching investors' attention during trading.
Ola Electric's Q1 FY26 revenue up 35% YoY
For April-June 2025, Ola Electric's revenue rose to ₹828 crore from ₹611 crore last quarter, while net loss narrowed to ₹428 crore (down from ₹870 crore).
However, looking at the full year ending March 2025, revenue actually dropped to ₹4,514 crore from last year's ₹5,009.83 crore and annual losses grew to ₹2,276 crore.
Even so, investors seem optimistic about Ola's role and future in India's electric mobility scene.