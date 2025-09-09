Ola Electric shares rise 2% as investors react to results

Ola Electric's Q1 FY26 revenue up 35% YoY

For April-June 2025, Ola Electric's revenue rose to ₹828 crore from ₹611 crore last quarter, while net loss narrowed to ₹428 crore (down from ₹870 crore).

However, looking at the full year ending March 2025, revenue actually dropped to ₹4,514 crore from last year's ₹5,009.83 crore and annual losses grew to ₹2,276 crore.

Even so, investors seem optimistic about Ola's role and future in India's electric mobility scene.