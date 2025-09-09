Fed rate cut hopes fuel IT stocks' rally

Buyback boost and US jobs data

A buyback is often interpreted as a signal that Infosys believes in its own value and wants to reward shareholders—a move that's catching attention right now.

Plus, softer US jobs data is making investors hopeful for a Federal Reserve rate cut next week (September 16-17).

Since more than half of Indian IT's revenue comes from the US, lower rates there could mean bigger tech budgets and more business for Indian IT companies.