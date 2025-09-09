Goel Construction soars 15% on BSE SME debut

Goel Construction's business in numbers

Based in Jaipur since 1997, Goel Construction handles big civil and structural projects for industries like cement, power, steel, dairy, and pharma.

They've wrapped up 19 major projects worth ₹1,135 crore so far and are currently working on 14 more across eight states.

For the financial year ending March 2025, revenue shot up by nearly 53% to ₹590 crore and profit climbed about 69% to ₹38.3 crore compared to last year.