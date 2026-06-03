Global AI and cloud investments speed development, pressure Indian IT

Clients insource tech, cutting vendor demand

With these AI gains, many firms are cutting costs by handling more tech work themselves and relying less on outside vendors.

Big names like Charles Schwab and Citizens Financial are building up their own teams instead of outsourcing.

As budgets shift toward internal projects, growth is getting tougher for Indian IT giants, though Kotak still sees hope for TCS and Infosys but warns Wipro could have a rougher ride ahead.