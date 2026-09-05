AI boom pushes global billionaire wealth to record $15.1 trillion
What's the story
The world's billionaire population has hit a new high in 2025, with the artificial intelligence (AI) boom contributing to a massive increase in wealth. According to a report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata, the number of billionaires globally has risen to 3,795 and their total wealth has reached an all-time high of $15.1 trillion. The report also shows that billionaire wealth grew by 12.8% over the year while their numbers increased by 8.2%.
Wealth growth
AI boom fuels billionaire wealth surge
The report attributes the major jump in billionaire wealth to the AI boom and strong performance of technology stocks.
Altrata identified 150 publicly listed companies that have significantly contributed to billionaire wealth.
Companies that invested at least $30 million in AI over the last five years saw a 23% higher market capitalization growth between 2024 and 2025 than those that didn't make similar investments.
Wealth concentration
Rise in 'superbillionaires' and wealth concentration
The report also highlights an increase in wealth concentration among the world's richest individuals.
Altrata identified 29 'superbillionaires,' people with fortunes over $50 billion, whose combined wealth stood at $4.1 trillion.
That amount accounts for around 27% of the total wealth held by global billionaires.
In 2017, there were only 10 such individuals accounting for 7.2% of billionaire wealth.
Market volatility
Volatility of AI-linked fortunes
The report also notes that fortunes tied to AI-focused technology stocks can be volatile, with billionaire wealth rising or falling sharply as the AI story and markets change.
Maya Imberg, head of thought leadership and analytics at Altrata, said the fortunes of many wealthy billionaires could rise and fall along with developments in the AI sector.
Regional distribution
North America leads with most billionaires, followed by Europe
North America continues to be the region with the highest billionaire population in 2025, with 1,337 billionaires after an 11.6% increase during the year.
Europe follows with 1,081 billionaires after a 7.9% increase while Asia's billionaire population reached 881 after growing by 6.5%.
Altrata attributes part of this growth to the United States's strong position in both private and public technology markets.