Global companies are betting big on Indian tech talent

India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) currently have 3,500 AI roles open—a huge 131% jump from last year. With over 600,000 AI pros already here, global companies are doubling down on India for tech talent. And with even more GCCs opening up, the demand is only going up.

GCCs are multiplying in India GCCs aren't slowing down—India has over 1,700 centers now; workforce may reach nearly three million people by 2030.

That means lots more tech jobs (think: AI, cybersecurity, data science).

AI is the buzzword GCCs are leading the hiring spree and want people who can build new AI tools, use existing ones smartly, or blend AI into business processes.

Many of these centers plan to use AI themselves to find the right candidates faster.