Why Sun Pharma's stock is up today

Medicaid changes ripple effect

Medicaid makes up about 8-10% of US drug spending—so changes here ripple out fast.

For Sun Pharma, whose specialty drugs bring in nearly a fifth of its revenue, less regulatory uncertainty and more predictable pricing are good news.

Analysts say most price cuts will come as rebates, so earnings shouldn't take a big hit—helping Sun Pharma and other exporters breathe easier about selling in the US.