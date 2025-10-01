Next Article
Indian rupee opens at 88.77 per US dollar
Business
The rupee opened at 88.77 per US dollar on Wednesday, clawing back slightly after hitting a record low the day before.
All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's big monetary policy meeting, with traders waiting to see what happens next.
What to expect from RBI's monetary policy meeting
Most experts think the RBI will keep interest rates steady, thanks to solid economic growth and recent GST reforms.
Still, some analysts say a small rate cut could happen if inflation stays low.
Whatever the decision, it could shape where the rupee heads next—and potentially influence how much global money flows into India.