Indian bond yields remain stable ahead of RBI's interest rate meet Business Oct 01, 2025

India's 10-year government bond yield barely budged on Wednesday, opening at 6.569%—just a tick below its last close.

All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is about to announce whether it'll change interest rates.

Most experts think the RBI will keep things as they are, according to a Moneycontrol poll.