Indian bond yields remain stable ahead of RBI's interest rate meet
Business
India's 10-year government bond yield barely budged on Wednesday, opening at 6.569%—just a tick below its last close.
All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is about to announce whether it'll change interest rates.
Most experts think the RBI will keep things as they are, according to a Moneycontrol poll.
What to expect from the RBI
The RBI is weighing strong economic growth in the first quarter and recent GST reforms as it decides its next step.
Some economists think a small rate cut could happen since inflation has cooled off lately.
Since February, the RBI has already trimmed rates by a full percentage point to help boost the economy.