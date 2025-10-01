Power Grid's stock dips 6.55% in 3 months

Weekly returns drop by nearly 3%

On September 30, the stock closed slightly lower at ₹280.60—down just 0.12% from the day before—with weekly returns dropping by nearly 3%.

Still, there was a small bounce last month with a positive return of 1.82%.

High trading volumes (over 14 million shares daily) hint that investors are keeping a close eye on Power Grid as it navigates these ups and downs in the market.