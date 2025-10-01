Next Article
Power Grid's stock dips 6.55% in 3 months
Power Grid Corporation of India's stock has dipped 6.55% over the past three months, landing at ₹280.25 as of October 1, 2025.
Despite a 6.55% decline over the past three months and a market cap of ₹2,60,649.42 crore, its valuation metrics like P/E (16.89) and EPS (16.59) suggest it's still holding steady in some ways.
Weekly returns drop by nearly 3%
On September 30, the stock closed slightly lower at ₹280.60—down just 0.12% from the day before—with weekly returns dropping by nearly 3%.
Still, there was a small bounce last month with a positive return of 1.82%.
High trading volumes (over 14 million shares daily) hint that investors are keeping a close eye on Power Grid as it navigates these ups and downs in the market.