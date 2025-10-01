Next Article
HCL Tech shares fall nearly 20% in last 3 months
Business
HCL Technologies is having a rough patch—its stock has dropped almost 20% in the past three months and was trading at ₹1,385.10 as of October 1, 2025.
With a market cap of ₹3.75 lakh crore and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, these numbers are making investors take notice.
Trading volume and price action
The slide isn't just recent—this week alone saw another dip of over 3%.
On the last trading day, shares closed slightly lower at ₹1,387.40 with about 30 lakh shares changing hands.
Over the past month, returns are also down nearly 5%, showing that negative sentiment around HCL Tech isn't letting up yet.