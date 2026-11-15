Global oil supplies resilient as prices fall almost 25%

Despite recent attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, global oil supplies are holding up.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait have boosted production, and the United Arab Emirates is now free of OPEC quotas, allowing it to pump as much as it wants.

Even with a slight dip in Gulf shipments this week, data show there's still plenty of oil moving around, which has actually dropped oil prices by almost 25% this month and helped ease inflation worries.