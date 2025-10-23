Global shipping giants are now registering their vessels in India

CMA CGM's big bet

CMA CGM didn't stop at one ship—they have reflagged three vessels so far, with a fourth expected imminently, through their new base in Gujarat's GIFT City.

They're also investing with Cochin Shipyard to build six eco-friendly LNG ships locally, which is a first for any global operator here.

The world's biggest container line, MSC, is expected to announce similar moves soon.