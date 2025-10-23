Global shipping giants are now registering their vessels in India
Big shipping companies like France's CMA CGM are registering their vessels under the Indian flag, starting with the CMA CGM Vitoria in Mumbai back in April 2024.
This signals growing trust in India's shipping policies and a clear push to make India a bigger player in global trade.
CMA CGM's big bet
CMA CGM didn't stop at one ship—they have reflagged three vessels so far, with a fourth expected imminently, through their new base in Gujarat's GIFT City.
They're also investing with Cochin Shipyard to build six eco-friendly LNG ships locally, which is a first for any global operator here.
The world's biggest container line, MSC, is expected to announce similar moves soon.
What does this mean for India?
Reflagging means these ships will follow Indian rules and hire more local crew—CMA CGM alone plans to recruit 1,000 Indian seafarers this year and another 500 next year.
For India, it's a win: less reliance on foreign-flagged ships, more jobs at home, and a stronger spot on the world shipbuilding map.