Glottis raises ₹55 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Fresh issue worth ₹160 crore in the IPO

The IPO features a fresh issue worth ₹160 crore and an offer for sale valued at ₹147 crore by the promoters.

Glottis plans to use the funds to buy more vehicles, pay off debt, and cover general business needs.

With eight branches serving sectors like renewable energy and consumer durables across India, Glottis is set to make its stock market debut on October 7—hoping to boost its reach as demand for logistics grows.