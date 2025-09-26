Glottis raises ₹55 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Chennai-based logistics company Glottis just raised over ₹55 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its IPO, which opened on September 29, 2025.
They allotted 42.84 lakh shares at ₹129 each to big names like LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund VCC and Abans Finance.
The IPO opens September 29, 2025 and closes October 1, 2025, with shares priced between ₹120-₹129.
Fresh issue worth ₹160 crore in the IPO
The IPO features a fresh issue worth ₹160 crore and an offer for sale valued at ₹147 crore by the promoters.
Glottis plans to use the funds to buy more vehicles, pay off debt, and cover general business needs.
With eight branches serving sectors like renewable energy and consumer durables across India, Glottis is set to make its stock market debut on October 7—hoping to boost its reach as demand for logistics grows.