Godrej Agrovet up over 12% after Kotak raises target ₹1,010

Kotak spotlighted Godrej Agrovet's palm oil segment as a growth driver, with EBITDA from this business expected to more than double by FY31 thanks to strong fruit bunch volumes.

The company is aiming for ₹4,500 crore in revenue and margins above 23%.

Even though net profit dipped 13.8% in Q1 FY27, all five analysts tracking the stock still recommend buying it, pointing to its long-term potential.

The stock has gained 22.42% in the past month and is currently trading at ₹670, just below its yearly high.