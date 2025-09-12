Godrej Family Office doubles down on rooftop solar startup Zunroof

Zunroof's journey and competition

Since 2016, Zunroof has been making rooftop solar systems more accessible by handling design, installation, and financing.

They use AI to streamline their work and have branched into IoT-powered smart home products since 2020.

In the home solar market, they're up against players like SolarSquare, Glo, Cleantech, Mysun, Oorjan and Freyr Energy.