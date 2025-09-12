Godrej Family Office doubles down on rooftop solar startup Zunroof
Rooftop solar startup Zunroof just raised ₹25 crore in fresh funding, led by the Godrej Family Office (ANBG Enterprise LLP), with support from angel investors John Diaz and S Sunil Edwards.
This follows a ₹20 crore round in December last year, giving Godrej a solid majority stake—now over 70% ownership.
Zunroof's journey and competition
Since 2016, Zunroof has been making rooftop solar systems more accessible by handling design, installation, and financing.
They use AI to streamline their work and have branched into IoT-powered smart home products since 2020.
In the home solar market, they're up against players like SolarSquare, Glo, Cleantech, Mysun, Oorjan and Freyr Energy.
Funding history and financials
Zunroof has raised over $15 million so far.
For the year ending March 2024, revenue dipped by about 11% to ₹26.43 crore—but losses were cut nearly in half to ₹14.24 crore.
The new funds aim to help them keep growing in India's renewable energy space.