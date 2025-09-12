Next Article
India almost matches China's Russian oil imports in August
In August 2025, India's Russian crude oil imports soared to €2.9 billion ($3.1 billion), almost matching China's €3.1 billion ($3.3 billion), according to new data from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
While China's numbers dipped from July, India's kept climbing—despite ongoing US tariffs and price cap measures and calls for more tariffs.
US tariffs on India
The US has pushed back with tariffs on Indian exports and urged Europe to do the same, but Indian officials say their deals follow international rules.
Meanwhile, demand for Russian energy is still strong worldwide, showing how global politics and energy needs are tightly linked right now.