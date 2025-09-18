Godrej Finance, Muthoot FinCorp join forces to boost MSME loans Business Sep 18, 2025

Godrej Finance and Muthoot FinCorp have teamed up to make it easier for small businesses (MSMEs) in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to get loans against property.

They're offering amounts from ₹10 lakh up to ₹75 lakh, aiming to enhance credit access for MSMEs, addressing the funding gap for local entrepreneurs who often struggle with access to credit.