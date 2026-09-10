Gold $4,461.40 up while silver slips as US inflation nears

Gold prices ticked up a bit on Thursday, reaching $4,461.40 per ounce, thanks to a weaker dollar and tension in West Asia.

Silver didn't follow; after jumping about 3.3% the day before, it slipped 0.78% to $68.11 per ounce.

Everyone's keeping an eye on US inflation numbers (CPI drops September 11, PPI on September 10) just before the big Federal Reserve meeting next week.