Gold $4,461.40 up while silver slips as US inflation nears
Gold prices ticked up a bit on Thursday, reaching $4,461.40 per ounce, thanks to a weaker dollar and tension in West Asia.
Silver didn't follow; after jumping about 3.3% the day before, it slipped 0.78% to $68.11 per ounce.
Everyone's keeping an eye on US inflation numbers (CPI drops September 11, PPI on September 10) just before the big Federal Reserve meeting next week.
Gold ₹1.47-₹1.57L silver ₹2.27-₹2.46L per 10g
Rising oil prices (now over $100 a barrel) are making investors nervous about inflation and shaking up gold and silver markets worldwide.
In India, the rupee is trading around ₹94.8 per US dollar, but that's actually helping keep local gold and silver prices steady.
Expect gold to trade between ₹1.47-₹1.57 lakh per 10gm and silver between ₹2.27-₹2.46 lakh, with festive season demand likely giving both metals some extra support right now.