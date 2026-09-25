Gold and silver futures rise amid US rate shifts
Business
Gold and silver futures ticked up on Friday, thanks to shifting expectations around US interest rates.
On MCX, gold rose by ₹150 to ₹1.50 lakh per 10gm, while silver gained ₹368 to hit ₹2.33 lakh per kilogram.
Global prices also nudged higher.
Analysts urge caution on gold, silver
A strong dollar and high US yields usually make gold and silver less attractive, while a weaker rupee pushes local prices higher.
Even though people still want these metals, many are holding back because of the high costs.
Elevated crude oil prices are adding extra inflation pressure too, so analysts suggest keeping an eye on interest rates and global trends before making any big investment moves.