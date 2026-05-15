Gold at 2-week low, silver falls to $76.17 on Friday Business May 15, 2026

Gold and silver prices dropped sharply on Friday, with gold hitting a two-week low and silver falling to $76.17 an ounce.

Both metals are set for big weekly losses (gold is down 4.15% and silver 5.48%), mainly because US inflation is sticking around and the US dollar keeps getting stronger.