Gold drops over 2% to $4,270 amid Fed rate concerns

Gold prices are having a rough week, dropping over 2% to around $4,270 per ounce, thanks to rising energy costs and talk of more interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Silver is also down a bit. Since gold doesn't pay any interest, it tends to lose its shine when rates go up.

Plus, yields on 30-year US bonds rose to just shy of 5.5%, the highest in more than two decades, as inflation and oil prices climb.