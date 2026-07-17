Gold edges higher while silver slips amid inflation, global jitters
Business
Gold and silver prices are heading different ways this Friday, thanks to ongoing inflation concerns and global market jitters.
Gold futures nudged up by 0.26% to ₹140,718 per 10gm, while silver futures slipped by 0.23% to ₹215,512 per kilogram, following a pretty volatile session yesterday.
Global gold $1,920 silver $24.05
Internationally, gold is sitting at $1,920 an ounce and silver at $24.05 an ounce, reflecting the uncertainty that is shaking up markets everywhere.
If you are thinking about investing in precious metals right now, it is smart to check in with a certified expert since things can change fast.