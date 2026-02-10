Gold ETFs beat equity funds for 1st time ever
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) just saw their biggest monthly inflow ever—₹24,040 crore in January 2026—overtaking even equity funds for the first time.
Inflows into gold ETFs
With stock market inflows slowing down and debt funds only now recovering, more people are turning to gold ETFs as a safer place for their money.
It's part of a bigger trend: sustained inflows, with a record monthly surge in January 2026, and assets under management have hit ₹1.84 lakh crore.
Global gold prices
Global gold prices rose sharply in January 2026, making these funds extra appealing.
As analyst Nehal Meshram puts it, "Gold ETFs continue to benefit from their positioning as a regulated, liquid, and cost-efficient way to hold gold compared with physical formats."
And it's not just India—gold ETF holdings worldwide remain near a more-than-three-year high.