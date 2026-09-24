Gold falls 0.60% to $4,245.60 per ounce on Sept. 24

Stronger US economic signals, like a rising US dollar and higher bond yields, are making gold less attractive right now. Ongoing tensions between the US and Iran are also stirring things up.

With talk of another possible Federal Reserve rate hike in October (now a 70% chance), experts suggest keeping an eye on global trends like oil prices and bond yields if you want to guess where gold might go next.

In India, gold was trading at around ₹150,000 per 10gm today.