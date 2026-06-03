Gold falls after strong US jobs data raises rate expectations

StoneX says gold likely range bound

Global tensions are still in play, especially with hopes for a Middle East ceasefire.

Rhona O'Connell from StoneX summed it up: "Although some progress has been made, the key issues remain unresolved, meaning that prices are likely to remain range-bound, potentially with a downward bias on the back of interest-rate expectations."

By 11:58am in New York, spot gold was up just 0.4% at $4,501.72 an ounce, while silver climbed 1.2%.