Gold falls below $5,000 as US-Iran war enters third week

Gold prices have fallen below $5,000 per ounce as the war between US -Israel and Iran enters its third week. The decline comes after a spike in oil prices due to attacks on key energy infrastructure over the weekend. Bullion prices fell by up to 1% in early trading today, marking their second consecutive weekly drop.

Market impact Impact of Middle East conflict on global economy The ongoing conflict has raised energy prices and inflationary concerns, which have lowered expectations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. Crude oil prices surged after US attacks on Iran's main oil-export hub were met with retaliatory strikes by Tehran on energy infrastructure in various Arab states.

War impact Uncertainty surrounding duration of conflict and its economic impact The duration of the ongoing war remains uncertain, making it difficult to assess its impact on markets and the wider economy. An aide to President Donald Trump said the conflict could last four to six weeks, while both sides have given mixed signals. Despite these uncertainties, traders now see virtually no chance of a rate cut at this week's Fed meeting.

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