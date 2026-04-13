Gold hits 1-week low as USD strengthens, oil tops $100 Business Apr 13, 2026

Gold just hit a one-week low, mostly because the US dollar got stronger and oil prices shot past $100 a barrel.

Ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are making energy costs jump, which has people worried about inflation and less hopeful for US interest rate cuts this year.

On Monday morning, spot gold dropped 1.1% to $4,694.30 an ounce, while US gold futures for June fell 1.4%.