Gold hits highest price since April as Fed rate-cut bets

Gold shines brighter amid Fed rate-cut expectations

With strong consumer spending and inflation ticking up, there's now an 87% chance the Fed will lower rates by 0.25%.

That's got people flocking to gold—SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose over 1% to nearly 978 tons.

Meanwhile, worries about US tariffs and legal battles have shaken Asian stock markets, so gold is looking like a safer bet for many right now.