Vikran Engineering IPO allotment today: Here's how to check

Allotment status is available on these platforms

If you applied, you can check your allotment status on BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services using your PAN or application number. For NSE, both PAN and application number are required.

Shares for successful applicants will hit Demat accounts by September 2; refunds go out at the same time if you didn't get lucky.

Vikran Engineering's shares are tentatively scheduled to start trading on BSE and NSE from September 3.

The company works in engineering and construction projects across power, solar energy, rail electrification, and water infrastructure.