Vikran Engineering IPO allotment today: Here's how to check
Vikran Engineering is wrapping up its IPO allotment today after a huge response—bids came in for 138 crore shares, oversubscribing the offer by nearly 24 times.
Retail investors were especially keen, subscribing almost 11 times the shares reserved for them, while big institutional players also showed strong interest.
Allotment status is available on these platforms
If you applied, you can check your allotment status on BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services using your PAN or application number. For NSE, both PAN and application number are required.
Shares for successful applicants will hit Demat accounts by September 2; refunds go out at the same time if you didn't get lucky.
Vikran Engineering's shares are tentatively scheduled to start trading on BSE and NSE from September 3.
The company works in engineering and construction projects across power, solar energy, rail electrification, and water infrastructure.