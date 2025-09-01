LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder now costs ₹1,580 in Delhi
Starting September 1, commercial LPG (19-kg) cylinders just got cheaper by ₹51.50, now costing ₹1,580 in Delhi.
This continues a steady streak of price cuts over the past few months.
Price drop since April
Since April, commercial LPG prices have dropped by more than ₹138 in major cities—good news for restaurants and small businesses that rely on these cylinders.
These commercial units make up about 10% of India's total LPG use.
Meanwhile, household (14.2-kg) cylinder prices haven't changed and still cost ₹853 in Delhi.
Government subsidy for domestic cylinders
For families using domestic cylinders, the government is keeping its targeted subsidy going: eligible households can get ₹300 off per refill (up to nine times a year) through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in 2025-26.
The scheme has already helped over 10 crore women from low-income homes get access to LPG connections since it started in 2016.