RBI's US Treasury bill holdings drop as gold reserves swell

Shift toward gold

The RBI boosted its gold reserves by 39.22 metric tons this year, reaching nearly 880 metric tons in total.

Experts say this move follows a worldwide trend: countries want to rely less on the US dollar, especially with ongoing geopolitical tensions.

As economist Madan Sabnavis points out, India's strategy fits right in with how other nations—like China—are diversifying their investments to better manage financial risks.