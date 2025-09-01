Amanta Healthcare's ₹126cr IPO sees 22% premium in gray market

Based in Ahmedabad, Amanta Healthcare makes sterile liquid medicines—think IV fluids, eye drops, and respiratory solutions. Their certified manufacturing facility in Hariyala uses advanced technology brands to deliver products both in India and abroad.

They serve over 320 distributors in India

The company serves over 320 distributors at home and exports to places like Africa, Latin America, and the UK.

In FY25, revenue decreased slightly to ₹274.7 crore with profits nearly tripling from last year.

Funds from this IPO will help expand their production lines—a move experts say could boost their growth even further.