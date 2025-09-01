Rinku Singh aspires to be all-format player for Team India
Rinku Singh, a prominent member of India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, has opened up about his aspirations as a cricketer. The Aligarh-born left-handed batter will be heading to Dubai this week for the continental tournament starting September 9. Ahead of the event, Rinku expressed his desire to be recognized as an all-format player for India, not just a T20I specialist.
Rinku, who has represented India in two ODIs and 33 T20Is, has been a standout performer for Meerut Mavericks in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Premier League. Despite his success in T20 cricket, he doesn't like being labeled as a one-format player. "I see myself as an all-format player. My dream is to play Test cricket for India, and if I get the opportunity, I'll be ready to grab it," Rinku told the Times of India.
Rinku looks up to former India and Uttar Pradesh batter Suresh Raina as his idol. He said, "Suresh Raina Bhaiya is my idol. He always tells me, 'Rinku, be ready and prepared for everything.'" The 27-year-old cricketer hopes to emulate Raina's success in all formats of the game. Despite not making it to India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, he remains hopeful about future opportunities.
Rinku is aware that his performance in the 2025 Asia Cup could boost his chances of being selected for the 2026 T20 World Cup squad. The tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka in early 2026. "If I perform well in the upcoming series, things will become clearer for the World Cup," he said, adding that his ultimate aim is to do well for his country.
Rinku averages a stunning 54.68 in First-Class cricket, having slammed 3,336 runs with the help of seven tons and 22 fifties. His 1,997 runs in List A cricket have come at an average of 47.54. This includes 19 50-plus scores, including a ton. In T20 cricket, he has mustered 3,221 at a strike rate of 148.22 (50s: 17).