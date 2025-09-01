US dollar dips as traders await jobs data

Traders glued to upcoming jobs numbers

Even though US markets were closed for Labor Day, traders are glued to upcoming jobs numbers—these could tip the Fed toward cutting rates soon (there's an 87% chance of a rate cut this month).

Ongoing trade tensions and Trump's influence over Fed policy are keeping things interesting for global currencies.

All eyes are now on whether US hiring speeds up or slows down—because that could shake up what happens with interest rates next.