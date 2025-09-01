Urban Company wins ET Startup of the Year award
Urban Company just took home the "Startup of the Year" award at this year's Economic Times Startup Awards in Bengaluru.
Founded by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra back in 2014, the company stood out for its profitable global expansion, edging past competitors like Porter and Groww to claim the top spot.
Other notable winners and special mentions
The event also celebrated Ashish Agrawal (Midas Touch for early bets on Groww), Prukalpa Sankar (Woman Ahead for deep tech leadership), Qure.ai (Top Innovator with AI healthcare), and Minfy Technologies (Bootstrap Champ).
Special shoutouts went to Chakr Innovation for tackling air pollution and Nawgati for shaking up fuel retail.
The night was all about recognizing startups making real impact across business, tech, and sustainability.