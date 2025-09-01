Urban Company wins ET Startup of the Year award Business Sep 01, 2025

Urban Company just took home the "Startup of the Year" award at this year's Economic Times Startup Awards in Bengaluru.

Founded by Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Varun Khaitan, and Raghav Chandra back in 2014, the company stood out for its profitable global expansion, edging past competitors like Porter and Groww to claim the top spot.