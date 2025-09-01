Asian markets open in red as US tech stocks fall
Asian markets opened Monday in the red, following a sharp drop in US tech stocks on Friday and fresh US export restrictions on chipmakers selling to China.
The MSCI Asia Pacific index dipped 0.4%, and big names like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix took a hit along with Japanese, South Korean, and Australian markets.
Trade tensions still affecting markets
Trade tensions are still making waves—US futures edged up after a court said Trump-era global tariffs were illegal, but those tariffs haven't gone away.
Oil prices also posted their first monthly loss since April.
If you're watching the markets or thinking about investing, all eyes are now on upcoming US inflation numbers and what the Fed decides to do next.
Alibaba's shares jump, but regional risks remain
While most of Asia struggled, Alibaba's shares jumped 13% in New York thanks to strong AI-driven revenue growth.
Still, China's factory activity shrank last month, and political uncertainty in Indonesia and Thailand is adding extra risk for the region right now.