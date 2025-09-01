GST Council meeting on Sept 3-4: What's on the agenda
Heads up: the GST Council is meeting in New Delhi on September 3-4, 2025, and they're considering changes to how service taxes are structured—especially for hotels and air travel.
Right now, hotel rooms under ₹7,500 are taxed at 12%, but pricier stays get hit with the 18% GST rate.
The Centre wants to make these brackets simpler and clearer.
Insurance, maintenance fees, and banking services
There are demands to lower the 18% tax on apartment maintenance fees over ₹7,500 per month—a move that could help a lot of city dwellers.
While the high tax on banking services probably isn't changing just yet, insurance may see tweaks: term and health covers could get different rates, though car and household policies will stay at 18%.
There's even talk of moving more items from the 12% slab down to just 5%, which could mean savings ahead if these changes go through.