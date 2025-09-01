GST Council meeting on Sept 3-4: What's on the agenda

Insurance, maintenance fees, and banking services

There are demands to lower the 18% tax on apartment maintenance fees over ₹7,500 per month—a move that could help a lot of city dwellers.

While the high tax on banking services probably isn't changing just yet, insurance may see tweaks: term and health covers could get different rates, though car and household policies will stay at 18%.

There's even talk of moving more items from the 12% slab down to just 5%, which could mean savings ahead if these changes go through.