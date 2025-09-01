US tariffs on Indian goods: Exporters find new markets Business Sep 01, 2025

After the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods on August 27, 2024, Indian exporters are switching gears.

They had already begun diversifying shipments of rice, gems and jewelry, and tractors to places like the UAE, Bangladesh, and Italy even before the tariff increase.

The government's got their back with a plan: focus on growing exports in the EU, UK, UAE, Japan, Canada, and Australia soon, while exploring Latin America, Africa, Eastern Europe, and East Asia for bigger opportunities down the line.