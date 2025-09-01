US pulls chipmaking gear licenses for Samsung, SK Hynix in China
The US just pulled back permissions for Samsung and SK Hynix to receive American semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China.
Starting in 120 days, these Korean giants will need special licenses to buy US semiconductor equipment for their Chinese factories.
It's a big move that ramps up the ongoing tech standoff between Washington and Beijing.
What does it mean for the companies?
Samsung, SK Hynix, and even Intel can keep running their current China operations—but they can't expand or upgrade without US approval.
South Korea is now talking with Washington to limit supply chain fallout, while SK Hynix says it's working with both governments to cushion the business impact.
Meanwhile, China isn't happy and plans to protect its own companies; some American suppliers could lose sales, but Chinese firms and Micron might actually benefit from the shakeup.