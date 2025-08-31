Nishant Pitti to become EaseMyTrip's MD, Rikant stays as CEO

Nishant's elevation signals a strategic pivot for EaseMyTrip

Nishant's move signals a bigger shift for EaseMyTrip—from being mainly a travel booking site to building out a more diverse business ecosystem.

He'll be in the role until May 2029, with Rikant Pitti staying on as CEO.

The company also assured everyone that no promoter shares will be sold during this transition, and all promoters are sticking with zero salary—a move seemingly aimed at ensuring stability.