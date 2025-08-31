Nishant Pitti to become EaseMyTrip's MD, Rikant stays as CEO
EaseMyTrip just made it official: founder Nishant Pitti is stepping up as Chairman and Managing Director from August 29, 2025, pending shareholder approval.
This follows his brother Prashant Pitti's decision to step down as MD to focus on mentoring startups.
Nishant's elevation signals a strategic pivot for EaseMyTrip
Nishant's move signals a bigger shift for EaseMyTrip—from being mainly a travel booking site to building out a more diverse business ecosystem.
He'll be in the role until May 2029, with Rikant Pitti staying on as CEO.
The company also assured everyone that no promoter shares will be sold during this transition, and all promoters are sticking with zero salary—a move seemingly aimed at ensuring stability.
Nishant's journey with EaseMyTrip
Nishant started EaseMyTrip and was its CEO until earlier this year when he took a short break for personal reasons.
Now he's back at the helm, leading new expansions beyond travel services.
He replaces his brother Prashant but both remain active promoters of the company.