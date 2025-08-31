Next Article
GST on soft drinks may be slashed: Find out how
The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) is asking the government to lower the GST on aerated drinks from 40% to 18% by moving them out of the "sin goods" category and into "food/merit."
They're also pushing for a tax cut on fruit juices, from 12% down to 5%.
If this goes through, your favorite sodas and juices could get a lot more affordable.
IBA's stance and sector investment
The IBA says cheaper prices would boost demand and help small retailers earn more.
They highlight that most soft drink sales are under ₹20, making these drinks popular with lower-income groups.
The sector has already invested about ₹50,000 crore in India and plans to add another ₹85,000 crore—plus, it supports jobs for 7 lakh people and helps over 6 million kirana stores across the country.