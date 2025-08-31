GST on soft drinks may be slashed: Find out how Business Aug 31, 2025

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) is asking the government to lower the GST on aerated drinks from 40% to 18% by moving them out of the "sin goods" category and into "food/merit."

They're also pushing for a tax cut on fruit juices, from 12% down to 5%.

If this goes through, your favorite sodas and juices could get a lot more affordable.