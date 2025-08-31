Next Article
Mutual funds hold record ₹4Lcr cash: What's the reason
Mutual funds in India just hit a new milestone, holding over ₹4 lakh crore in cash for the first time ever (as of July). That's an 18% jump from last month.
With stock prices high and markets feeling unpredictable, fund managers are playing it safe and waiting for the right moment to invest.
Major fund houses in spotlight
Big names like SBI Mutual Fund, Axis MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF led this cash pile-up. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton and Canara Robeco trimmed their reserves.
July also saw a rush of 30 new fund launches—including Jio Blackrock's debt funds—and equity schemes bumped up their own cash holdings too.
Usually, funds keep less than 5% in cash, but right now they're keeping extra handy for when opportunities pop up.