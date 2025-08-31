Mutual funds hold record ₹4Lcr cash: What's the reason

Major fund houses in spotlight

Big names like SBI Mutual Fund, Axis MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF led this cash pile-up. Meanwhile, Franklin Templeton and Canara Robeco trimmed their reserves.

July also saw a rush of 30 new fund launches—including Jio Blackrock's debt funds—and equity schemes bumped up their own cash holdings too.

Usually, funds keep less than 5% in cash, but right now they're keeping extra handy for when opportunities pop up.