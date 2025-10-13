Gold hits new high, silver at 33-year peak
Gold just hit a new high at $4,078, and silver reached $51.70—levels not seen before. This jump is gold's best run since 1979.
Bank of America thinks demand will keep climbing, predicting gold could reach $5,000 and silver $65 by 2026.
Why are gold and silver so popular now?
When the world feels uncertain—like now with President Trump threatening huge tariffs on China and talk of Fed rate cuts—investors rush to safe bets like gold and silver.
These metals are classic shields against inflation or economic chaos, which is why their prices are soaring right now.
Factors driving the metals' prices
It's all about anxiety: trade war fears, possible changes in US interest rates, plus physical shortages (especially for silver) and strong demand from tech industries.
Basically, investors see more risk ahead—and they're looking for places to park their money safely.