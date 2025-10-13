Next Article
India's steel consumption to rise 9% in next 2 years
India's appetite for steel is about to get even bigger, with consumption expected to jump by 9% each year in both 2025 and 2026, according to the World Steel Association.
In fact, India was the only major country—outpacing China, Japan, the US, and Russia—to boost its steel production last year, reaching a hefty 149.6 million tons.
Infrastructure push
A big push for new infrastructure and housing projects is fueling India's need for more steel.
The government has plans to nearly double production capacity by 2030 under its National Steel Policy.
While global demand is mostly flat (and China's actually shrinking due to a weak housing market), India's building boom means its steel story is just getting started.