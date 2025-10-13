India's steel consumption to rise 9% in next 2 years Business Oct 13, 2025

India's appetite for steel is about to get even bigger, with consumption expected to jump by 9% each year in both 2025 and 2026, according to the World Steel Association.

In fact, India was the only major country—outpacing China, Japan, the US, and Russia—to boost its steel production last year, reaching a hefty 149.6 million tons.