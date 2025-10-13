New heart medicine launched in India: What is it
Bristol Myers Squibb just introduced Kopozgo (mavacamten) in India—a new treatment for adults with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).
The launch happened in Mumbai after CDSCO approval earlier this year.
Kopozgo is the first medication here to target the root cause of oHCM, not just the symptoms.
How does Kopozgo work?
Kopozgo works by calming down overactive heart muscle proteins that make oHCM tough to manage.
It showed solid results in global clinical trials, and while a few patients had temporary side effects like lower heart pumping strength, these went away after pausing treatment.
Kopozgo is 1st in class
Most current oHCM treatments—like beta-blockers or surgery—just manage how you feel day-to-day.
Kopozgo goes deeper, tackling the disease at its source and aiming to improve long-term heart health and quality of life.
Already approved in over 50 countries including the US and EU, it's now offering hope for Indian patients too.