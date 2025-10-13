New heart medicine launched in India: What is it

Kopozgo works by calming down overactive heart muscle proteins that make oHCM tough to manage. It showed solid results in global clinical trials, and while a few patients had temporary side effects like lower heart pumping strength, these went away after pausing treatment.

Kopozgo is 1st in class

Most current oHCM treatments—like beta-blockers or surgery—just manage how you feel day-to-day.

Kopozgo goes deeper, tackling the disease at its source and aiming to improve long-term heart health and quality of life.

Already approved in over 50 countries including the US and EU, it's now offering hope for Indian patients too.