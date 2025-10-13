JPMorgan Chase unveils $1.5 trillion plan to boost US economy
JPMorgan Chase just rolled out a massive $1.5 trillion plan over the next 10 years to boost America's economic security.
The focus? Key industries like minerals, defense, aerospace, energy, and cutting-edge tech—basically, making sure the US isn't so dependent on other countries for crucial stuff.
JPMorgan's $10 billion commitment to US companies
JPMorgan is putting up to $10 billion directly into US companies through equity and venture capital investments to spark innovation and growth.
They'll also offer loans, help with stock or bond sales, and give expert advice.
CEO Jamie Dimon emphasized the initiative's importance for national security, stating, "We need to act now."
JPMorgan's role in strengthening US supply chains
Special teams at JPMorgan will work closely with both businesses and government agencies to strengthen US supply chains.
As the country's largest bank, they already handed out $2.8 trillion in credit last year alone.
This new push highlights their big role in helping make the US economy more independent and resilient for the future.