Gold in India jumps ₹5,000 to ₹154,600 before Akshaya Tritiya Business Apr 18, 2026

Gold just got a lot pricier in India: prices have shot up by ₹5,000 in the last two weeks, landing at around ₹154,600 per 10gm right before Akshaya Tritiya.

The main reasons? Lower crude oil prices after some calm in U.S.-Iran tensions and a rush to buy gold for the festival.