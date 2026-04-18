Gold in India jumps ₹5,000 to ₹154,600 before Akshaya Tritiya
Business
Gold just got a lot pricier in India: prices have shot up by ₹5,000 in the last two weeks, landing at around ₹154,600 per 10gm right before Akshaya Tritiya.
The main reasons? Lower crude oil prices after some calm in U.S.-Iran tensions and a rush to buy gold for the festival.
Analysts say gold could reach ₹163,000
Analysts say if the U.S.-Iran ceasefire holds up, gold could climb another 5% to 6%, possibly touching ₹163,000 per 10gm soon.
Even with all the global uncertainty, experts think gold is still looking strong and remains a solid pick for investors, especially with current rates staying above key levels.