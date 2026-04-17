Gold loans: Should you consider this option?

Gold loans have emerged as a popular option for Indians looking for quick financial assistance. These loans are secured against gold ornaments or coins, providing a simple and efficient way to access funds. With the rising cost of living and unexpected expenses, gold loans offer a viable solution without the hassle of lengthy paperwork or credit checks. Here are some practical tips for those considering gold loans in India.

#1 Understand loan-to-value ratio The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is an important factor when taking a gold loan. It determines how much you can borrow against the value of your gold. In India, the LTV ratio is usually around 75% to 90%, depending on the lender. Knowing this helps you calculate how much money you can get and plan your repayment accordingly.

#2 Compare interest rates Interest rates on gold loans can differ significantly from one lender to another. It is important to compare rates from different banks and NBFCs before making a decision. While some lenders may offer lower rates for existing customers or those with a good repayment history, others may have promotional offers that can help you save money on interest payments.

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#3 Check processing fees and charges Apart from interest rates, it is important to consider processing fees and other charges associated with gold loans. Some lenders may charge a processing fee, which could be a percentage of the loan amount or a fixed sum. Make sure you factor in these costs while calculating the total cost of borrowing.

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#4 Know repayment options available Gold loans usually come with flexible repayment options, including monthly EMI plans or bullet repayments at the end of the tenure. Knowing these options will help you choose a plan that fits your financial situation best. Some lenders may even allow part-prepayment without any penalties, which can reduce your overall interest burden.