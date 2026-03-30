Gold mostly flat as dollar weakens and oil tops $115

Gold worst monthly drop since 2008

Tensions in the Middle East (think Israel, Iran, and Yemen) are adding to market jitters.

Nicholas Frappell from ABC Refinery pointed out that gold bounced back after weeks of losses but said things are still pretty uncertain because interest rate expectations keep shifting.

Gold fell over 15% this month, its worst monthly performance since 2008.

With the crude oil surge reducing the chances of US Fed rate cuts in 2026, investors are keeping a close eye on what happens next.